Massey is officially listed as day-to-day with an ankle contusion.
After fouling a ball off his foot during Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Massey easily could have suffered a much worse fate. Luckily, he may only need to miss a day or two, and the 24-year-old infielder should still be able to start Opening Day for the Royals.
