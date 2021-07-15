Massey went 3-for-5 with three homers and five RBI for High-A Quad Cities against Beloit on Wednesday.

The big night brought his season line up to .289/.348/.536 with 13 homers, six steals, 47 RBI and 43 runs with an 18:35 BB:K across 53 games. It's not all that remarkable to see a 23-year-old excelling in High-A, but as a 2019 fourth-round draft pick out of college, this is Massey's first full pro season. He got off to a slow start in May, but Massey has picked it up since -- and he's been on an absolute rampage over his last 15 games, going 25-for-67 (.410) with eight homers, three steals, 25 RBI and 22 runs. With strong contact skills and this recent increase in power, Massey is worth watching, particularly if he's able to sustain a high level of production once he rises to Double-A.