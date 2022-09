Massey went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the White Sox.

Massey went 5-for-10 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored in this week's three-game series versus Chicago. The second baseman has handled a near-everyday role lately, though he slumped in the latter half of August. Overall, he's posted a .281/.350/.404 slash line with a home run, two stolen bases, nine RBI and six runs scored through 101 plate appearances.