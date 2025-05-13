Massey went 1-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-5 win against the Astros.

The Kansas City second baseman took Houston starter Ryan Gusto deep in the second inning to open the game's scoring. Massey has finally shown signs of life over his last 10 games, batting .275 (11-for-40) with two homers, four RBI and three runs scored. Across 146 total plate appearances, the 27-year-old is slashing .213/.234/.294 with 13 RBI and 8 runs scored.