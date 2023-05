Massey went 1-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Athletics.

Massey has hit safely in his last three games, going 4-for-8 with four walks, one RBI and three runs scored in that span. After a rough first few weeks of the season, the second baseman is slowly turning things around. He was batting just .115 on April 21, but he's up to .191 now. Massey has added two steals, six RBI, seven runs scored and two doubles with no home runs over 28 contests.