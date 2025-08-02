default-cbs-image
The Royals returned Massey (wrist) from his rehab assignment Saturday.

The Royals haven't activated Massey despite returning him from his rehab assignment, which could suggest that he suffered another setback. The 27-year-old initially landed on the IL in June with a sprained left ankle, but a hairline fracture in his right wrist has extended his time on the shelf.

