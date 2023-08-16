Massey went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Tuesday's 10-8 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Massey played a key role in the Royals' ninth-inning comeback with a two-run single. The second baseman has put together a solid August, batting .294 with two home runs, three doubles and nine RBI over 14 contests this month. He's up to a .230/.282/.373 slash line with 10 homers, five stolen bases, 39 RBI and 26 runs scored through 93 contests. Massey continues to hold an edge over Samad Taylor and Matt Duffy for playing time at the keystone.