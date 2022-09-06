Massey went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Guardians.

Massey has started to cool off at the plate, going 0-for-6 in his last two contests after a four-game hitting streak. He was still able to log his third walk in four games Monday before stealing second and scoring on a Drew Waters home run in the fifth inning. Massey is up to three steals to go with one homer, nine RBI, nine runs scored, six doubles and a triple while maintaining a .265/.354/.378 slash line through 114 plate appearances.