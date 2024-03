Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Wednesday that Massey (back) had scans come back fine and is considered day-to-day, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old was scratched from Tuesday's Cactus League lineup due to back tightness, and it appears the scans confirm that initial diagnosis. Massey is receiving treatment and doing some conditioning Wednesday, and it seems like he could be back on the field within the next few days.