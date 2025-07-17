Massey (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Friday.

Massey landed on the injured list June 10 due to a left ankle sprain, but he was pulled off his rehab assignment July 3 after suffering a hairline fracture in his right wrist as a result of a hit-by-pitch. The Royals haven't specified how long they plan to keep the 27-year-old in the minors for his second rehab stint, but a return to Kansas City before the end of the month remains possible.