Royals' Michael Massey: Restarting assignment Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Massey (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Friday.
Massey landed on the injured list June 10 due to a left ankle sprain, but he was pulled off his rehab assignment July 3 after suffering a hairline fracture in his right wrist as a result of a hit-by-pitch. The Royals haven't specified how long they plan to keep the 27-year-old in the minors for his second rehab stint, but a return to Kansas City before the end of the month remains possible.
