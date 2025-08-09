Massey (wrist/back) will resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

Massey was pulled off his rehab assignment from a fractured right wrist last week due to a back injury, but he's now been given the green light to return to action in Triple-A. It's unclear how many more reps in the minors the Royals will look to give the 27-year-old, though he should be able to rejoin the active roster later this month, barring any additional setbacks.