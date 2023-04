Massey is out of the Royals' lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

It's the second day in a row that the left-handed hitting Massey has been on the bench against a right-hander, which doesn't seem like a great sign. The 25-year-old is probably due for a demotion following a dreadful start which has seen him post a .251 OPS and 18:0 K:BB over 14 contests. Matt Duffy is at second base Monday.