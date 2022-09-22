site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-michael-massey-riding-pine-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Michael Massey: Riding pine Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Massey is not in Thursday's lineup against the Twins.
Massey is hitting .255 with one home run and one stolen base in 15 games this month. Nicky Lopez is starting at the keystone and hitting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read