Massey was scratched from the Royals' spring lineup Tuesday against the Giants due to lower-back tightness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Massey's removal seems to have been precautionary, though a better idea of the severity of Massey's injury should come once the team's trainers finish evaluating him. The 25-year-old has had a decent spring thus far, recording seven hits in 30 at-bats while hitting two homers and driving in five runs.