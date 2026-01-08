Massey agreed to a one-year, $1.57 million contract with the Royals on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

It's the first season of arbitration eligibility for Massey, who missed nearly three months of 2025 due to wrist, ankle and back issues. The 27-year-old struggled when available last year with a .244/.268/.313 slash line in 77 games, which was a significant drop-off from his .743 OPS during the 2024 regular season.