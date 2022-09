Massey is not in the Royals' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Massey will get a breather after going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk in Sunday's win over Detroit. Nicky Lopez will cover for Massey at second base, causing Bobby Witt to slide over to shortstop and Nate Eaton will pick up a start at third, batting sixth.