Massey is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.
Even with the Royals facing a righty (Zach Davies) and being down a man (Vinnie Pasquantino), Massey will head to the bench in favor of non-regular Ryan O'Hearn. Massey is hitting .233 with one home run and two doubles over his last 10 games.
