Massey went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Massey was one of three Royals to tag Dylan Cease for long balls Tuesday, with Massey's coming via a solo shot in the fourth inning. The second baseman has now racked up four extra-base hits across his last four games, a stretch in which he's batting 6-for-15 (.400) with five runs scored and three RBI.