Massey went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 7-0 win over the Cardinals.

Massey provided the Royals' last runs with his ninth-inning blast. The second baseman has multiple hits in each of his last four starts, and he's now hitting .324 (22-for-68) in May, albeit with a 9:20 BB:K for the month. He's up to a .240 batting average with four homers, 17 RBI, 15 runs scored and three stolen bases through 48 contests while mainly seeing a strong-side platoon role at the keystone.