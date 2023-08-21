Massey went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

Massey kicked things off with an RBI-single in the first inning and wound up stealing second before the frame concluded. The 5-year-old has posted three multi-hit efforts over his last seven games and has racked up five RBI over that span. Though his numbers aren't spectacular for the season, Massey has quietly been productive over the month of games. Since July 21, he's hitting .275/.306/.500 with six homers, 19 RBI, 28 runs and a 5:12 BB:K while seeing himself hit from the three spot against righties.