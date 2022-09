Massey is not in the lineup for Friday's contest against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

The lefty-hitting Massey will get a day off as the Tigers will put southpaw Joey Wentz on the bump to start Friday's game. The decision for him to sit means Nicky Lopez will take over for Massey at second, Bobby Witt will slide to shortstop, Hunter Dozier will move into third and Drew Waters will take over in right field.