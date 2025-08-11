Massey (wrist/back/ankle) went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Massey resumed his rehab assignment Saturday for a fractured right wrist and left ankle sprain after a setback caused by back tightness. He's looked sharp since returning, going 4-for-9 with two RBI over two games at Triple-A Omaha. It's been a frustrating recovery process for the utilityman, with multiple injuries piling up, and he was already scuffling at the plate before landing on the injured list June 10, slashing just .202/.221/.258 in 56 games for the Royals.