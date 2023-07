Massey finished 2-for-4 with two home runs in the Royals' loss to the Yankees on Friday.

Massey entered the day in a bad offensive rut, but he parked a three-run shot to right field off Clarke Schmidt in the top of the fourth inning and added a solo drive off Tommy Kahnle in the top of the eighth. It was the first career multi-homer game for the 25-year-old second baseman, who now has six home runs in 243 plate appearances this year.