Massey went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Massey drove in a run in the fifth to extend the Royals' lead to 3-1. The 25-year-old now has three straight multi-hit games, but after that is still slashing just .188/.182/.203 with no homers, five RBI, four runs scored and a 0:23 BB:K over 66 plate appearances. The lack of plate discipline is certainly alarming, but perhaps Massey could be finding his way the at the dish with his recent hitting production.