Melendez has gone 3-for-11 over his first five Cactus League games.

Melendez will focus on the outfield in 2024, projecting as the starting left field, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. Melendez has yet to put all of his tools together over his first two big-league seasons. He's hit 34 home runs and added 118 RBI over 277 contests, but he slashed just .235/.316/.398 last season. While Melendez's spot on the field is secure, any prolonged slump could open the door for Drew Waters -- who can play at all three outfield spots -- to get more of a look.