Melendez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and an additional run scored in Thursday's 10-1 victory over the White Sox.

Melendez delivered the final blow in the Royals' eight-run seventh inning, blasting a two-run, 421-foot homer off Dominic Leone to extend Kansas City's lead to 10-1. It's the first long ball of the year for the 25-year-old Melendez though he's gotten off to a nice start, going 7-for-21 with five extra-base hits through his first six games. Melendez slashed .235/.316/.398 with 16 homers, 56 RBI and 65 runs scored across 148 games last season.