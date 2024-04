Melendez went 0-for-3 in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Twins.

The 25-year-old has started every game in left field and has hit in the five-hole in each game to start the season. After striking out 170 times last season, it's encouraging to see Melendez only whiff three times to begin the new campaign, but that could change with more guaranteed at-bats in his new position.