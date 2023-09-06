Melendez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two walks in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the White Sox.

Melendez has posted multiple hits in three of his four games in September while homering twice and drawing four walks in that span. He's carried over momentum from August, when he hit .280 for the month. For the season, he's at a .239/.311/.403 slash line with 14 homers, 48 RBI, 57 runs scored, six stolen bases, 28 doubles and four triples through 130 contests. Melendez should continue to play regularly down the stretch, with most of his rest days coming when the Royals face left-handed pitchers.