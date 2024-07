Melendez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-1 win over the Red Sox.

Melendez has turned the corner a bit with three homers over his last four games. The slugger is up to 11 long balls this year, though he remains at a lackluster .196/.259/.392 slash line through 83 contests. Melendez has added 28 RBI, 26 runs scored, two stolen bases, 14 doubles and two triples. Despite his struggles at the plate, he's still the Royals' primary left fielder.