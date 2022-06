Melendez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in a 7-5 win against the Orioles on Thursday.

Melendez got the start at DH and produced a two-run shot to right field in the third inning. The long ball snapped an 11-game homerless drought, though Melendez reached base in all but two contests during that stretch. He is slashing .259/.339/.463 with five home runs and 13 RBI on the campaign.