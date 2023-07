Melendez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-3 loss against the Guardians.

Melendez has recorded a hit in 10 of 12 games since the All-Star break -- he's batting .289 (13-for-45) with two homers and an .844 OPS in that span. After an inconsistent first half, the 24-year-old Melendez is slashing .217/.294/.356 with eight homers, 39 runs scored, 34 RBI and five steals across 394 plate appearances this season.