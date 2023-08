Melendez went 3-for-4 in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Melendez did his part to get on base, but the Royals' Nos. 5-9 hitters went a combined 2-for-19 with one walk, leaving him stranded. The 24-year-old had gone just 6-for-32 across his previous nine contests since his last multi-hit effort. Melendez is up to a .220/.297/.359 slash line through 106 games overall. He slashed a reasonable .241/.290/.402 in July, which was his steadiest month at the plate this season.