Melendez (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to July 15.

Melendez suffered a sprained left ankle during Sunday's game against the Red Sox and the injury will require an IL stint. The 25-year-old will miss at least the Royals' first six games coming out of the All-Star break and is eligible to return July 26. While Melendez is sidelined, Dairon Blanco and Garrett Hampson should see action in left field.