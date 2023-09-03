Melendez went 3-for-3 with two walks, a double, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 9-5 loss to the Red Sox.

He launched a solo shot off Nick Pivetta in the ninth inning to snap an 18-game homer drought and cap a very impressive performance in a losing effort. Melendez's 97th percentile exit velocity finally began to turn into consistent production in the second half, and since the beginning of August the 24-year-old is slashing .301/.357/.553 with five of his 13 homers on the season, along with 11 RBI and 16 runs in 28 contests.