Melendez went 1-for-3 with one RBI and a walk in Friday's 2-1 win over the White Sox.

Melendez stepped up with an RBI single in the eighth inning to bring home the decisive run. He's hitting well to begin 2024, going 8-for-24 with a home run, four doubles, four RBI and three runs scored. He's also displayed better plate discipline with a 3:5 BB:K. Melendez's power has rarely been in question, and it can only help if he can cut down on the whiffs. It appears he's on the strong side of a platoon in left field, as he sat out the one game the Royals faced a southpaw this season, though he could eventually push toward a full-time role if his bat stays hot. Nelson Velazquez has typically been the designated hitter, but he started in left when Melendez was on the bench.