Melendez went 1-for-3 with two walks, one RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Mets.

Melendez's bat is starting to come around -- he's hit safely in 14 of 16 games since the All-Star break, batting .279 (17-for-61) in that span. The 24-year-old is up to six steals in eight attempts after his theft Tuesday. While he's slashing just .218/.296/.351 on the year, he's trending in the right direction and should continue to see ample playing time for the remainder of the season.