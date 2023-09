Melendez isn't in the Royals' lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Melendez went 0-for-3 with a walk and struck out twice during Game 1, making him hitless in 11 at-bats across his last five games. Edward Olivares will take over as Kansas City's left fielder, moving Salvador Perez into the DH spot while Logan Porter starts behind the plate.