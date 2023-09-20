Melendez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Guardians.

He got the fireworks started by lofting a Logan Allen sweeper over the right-field wall in the first inning for a two-run homer. Melendez is having a big finish to the season, slashing .283/.431/.543 through 15 games in September with more walks (12) than strikeouts (11), and while he hasn't matched his 2022 power output with only 15 homers and 53 RBI in 141 contests this season, his elite 98th percentile average exit velocity and 92nd percentile hard-hit rate mark the 24-year-old as a potential 2024 breakout candidate.