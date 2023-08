Melendez went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's 10-8 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Melendez has three multi-hit efforts over 14 games in August, batting. 300 with six extra-base hits and seven RBI this month. It's finally a consistent stretch for the 24-year-old, who has lifted his slash line to .227/.301/.382 on the year with the surge. He's added 13 home runs, 42 RBI, 49 runs scored and six stolen bases over 113 games while seeing most of his playing time in left field lately.