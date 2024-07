Melendez went 3-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Rays.

Melendez accounted for half of the Royals' hits in the loss. This was his second multi-hit effort in the last three games, but he went just 3-for-19 over a seven-game stretch prior to his recent rebound. The outfielder continues to struggle overall with a .191/.258/.366 slash line, eight home runs, 24 RBI, 21 runs scored and two stolen bases through 256 plate appearances in a strong-side platoon role.