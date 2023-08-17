Melendez went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.

Melendez logged his second three-hit effort in a row, and he's now batting .333 (18-for-54) in August. The 24-year-old started in left field but also shifted to first base after Dairon Blanco stayed in the game following his appearance as a pinch runner. Melendez has worked exclusively in the corner outfield for a majority of the year, but a bit more versatility could help him stick in the lineup -- especially if Salvador Perez catches more often now that Freddy Fermin's bat has cooled off a bit. Melendez is sporting a .232/.305/.388 slash line with 12 home runs, 43 RBI, 50 runs scored and six stolen bases through 114 contests.