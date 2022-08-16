Eaton went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Twins.

Eaton's hitting has been spotty lately -- he's 3-for-18 (.167) with a walk and eight strikeouts across his last eight games. He's picked up both of his steals this season in that span, but that's hardly enough to convince manager Mike Matheny to increase the rookie outfielder's playing time. Eaton is hitting .205 through 15 contests and should remain a short-side platoon option as well as a speed threat off the bench.