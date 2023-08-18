Velazquez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Mariners.

Velazquez is finding a groove with the Royals with three multi-hit efforts and four homes over his last six games. The 24-year-old outfielder is seeing time between right field and designated hitter, putting some pressure on Drew Waters and Matt Beaty for playing time. Velazquez is batting .288 with seven homers, 11 RBI, 14 runs scored and two doubles over 55 plate appearances between the Cubs and the Royals this season.