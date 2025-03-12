Velazquez exited Wednesday's Cactus League game versus the Mariners due to a calf cramp, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Manager Matt Quatraro didn't seem too concerned with Velazquez's injury while relaying his diagnosis after the game, so the 26-year-old outfielder isn't likely to miss much time. He's had a tough time at the plate this spring, going 2-for-16 with two runs scored over eight games.