Velazquez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.

Velazquez has gone deep in three of his last five games, matching his homer total from 13 games with the Cubs earlier in the campaign. The outfielder looks set to stay in the majors for a while following the demotion of Edward Olivares to Triple-A Omaha. Velazquez is slashing .271/.314/.688 with 10 RBI, 12 runs scored and two doubles through 51 plate appearances this season.