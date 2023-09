Velazquez went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Friday's win over Boston.

Velazquez capped off a six-run sixth inning and 13-run game by Kansas City with his ninth homer of the year. He entered Friday in a 3-for-28 skid with just one home run during that span. The 24-year-old now has 13 extra-base hits to go along with an .886 OPS through 91 plate appearances.