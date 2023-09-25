Velazquez went 2-for-3 with two solo homers in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Astros.

Velazquez tallied the first Royals run of the game with his 380-foot homer off Hunter Brown in the second inning. He wasn't done for the day, as he returned and cranked a 396-foot solo shot the next inning, again off Brown. Velazquez has been on a torrid power tear lately, hitting five home runs over the past nine games. The former Cub is slashing .239/.313/.632 with 14 homers, 25 runs and 27 RBI over 36 games since joining the Royals.