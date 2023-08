Velazquez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's loss against the Cardinals.

Velazquez tagged Steven Matz for a two-run home run in the third inning that plated Kyle Isbel. He's now homered in back-to-back games and is hitting 3-for-8 (.375) with a solo home run and a two-run home run since being called up by the Royals.