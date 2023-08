Velazquez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Velazquez appears to have inherited the role that Edward Olivares had occupied for Kansas City before being optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 13. Though the righty-hitting Velazquez should play regularly versus southpaws, he'll be more of a part-time option against right-handed pitching. He'll sit for the second time in three games while the Athletics bring righty Adrian Martinez to the hill for the series finale.