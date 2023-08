Velazquez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 12-8 win over the Cardinals.

Velazquez's first at-bat as a Royal ended up over the bench, as he took St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright deep to open the second inning. Through 36 plate appearances between the Cubs and the Royals this year, Velazquez has four homers, seven RBI and two doubles while hitting .273. His time with the big club may be short -- he was brought up as outfield depth while Drew Waters is on the bereavement list.